Biden says deal with Hamas to return hostages is close

WASHINGTON – Speaking in in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said they were close to striking a deal with Hamas.

The potential agreement on the horizon would be to release hostages seized by the militant group during the Oct. 7 terror attack

“We could bring some of these hostages home very soon, but I don’t want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it’s done,” said Biden.

U.S. officials said the deal would result in the release of about 50 hostages, women and children that would be freed in exchange for around 150 Palestinian women and minors currently being held in Israeli jails. This would be followed by a 4-to-5 day ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The Israeli cabinet is meeting to discuss this matter right now,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. “We are in close conversation and with the government of Qatar.”

It’s reported that each day with a pause in fighting would see a batch of 10-to-12 hostages released, with 3 Palestinian prisoners for every hostage set free.