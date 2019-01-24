Dr. Brenda Snipes to speak about suspension, resignation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County's former elections supervisor will discuss the outcome of her legal battle to get her job back after she was suspended by a lame duck governor.

Dr. Brenda Snipes is expected to speak at a news conference Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Snipes was suspended by former Gov. Rick Scott after she announced her intentions to resign from office. She rescinded her resignation after Scott suspended her and filed a federal lawsuit against Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano seeking reinstatement.

Newly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he has accepted Snipes' resignation, thereby ending a costly legal battle with the state "that'll save the taxpayers a lot of money."

Snipes has called Scott's move to suspend her a politically malicious effort to smear her name.

Scott, a Republican, was elected to the U.S. Senate after serving two terms as governor.

Snipes had been Broward County's elections supervisor since 2003, but she was criticized for how long it took her office to count the results from the November election.

