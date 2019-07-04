Children seem to celebrate Independence Day at Homestead migrant facility

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Protesters chanted "Shut it down" outside the Homestead child migrant detention center Thursday while children could be seen outside playing soccer and cheering during what appeared to be an Independence Day celebration.

"What better way to demonstrate our patriotism than to come out and be advocates for the children," protester Greer Wallace said.

"Born in the USA" and other music blared over a loudspeaker inside the gates of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. It's a sight those on the outside said is not typical.

"The thing that's obvious to me is that they are very close to the fence and road, whereas before it's really hard to see them," a protester said.

Some protesters gathered on America's birthday to share their displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on immigration.

At one point, a Cadillac with Trump's face on the back of it drove up to the protesters. A woman in the front passenger seat told them the children being held are in the country illegally.

"Their parents are illegal," she said. "We know our responsibility. The responsibility is their parents, not our parents."

If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Protesters there said they hope the children will soon be reunited with their families.

"I hope our leaders, our president, that everybody who has the authority to do something about this is watching and listening," Wallace said. "Free the children."

