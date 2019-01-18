DeSantis to make another 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make another "major announcement" Friday in South Florida.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County in West Palm Beach.

Florida's new governor has wasted little time putting his stamp on the Sunshine State.

Less than two weeks into office, DeSantis has already announced the appointment of two justices to the Florida Supreme Court, issued an executive order to help with Everglades restoration and create an algae task force, pardoned the "Groveland Four" and followed through on a campaign promise to suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of last year's Parkland school shooting.

DeSantis has said he intends to announce his final appointment to the Supreme Court soon.



