DeSantis appoints education attorney Carlos Muniz to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has made his third and final Florida Supreme Court appointment.

DeSantis announced Tuesday morning that he has appointed Carlos Muniz, who is general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.

"I wanted somebody with a top-flight intellect, and with Carlos, we have found that justice," DeSantis said.

Muniz represented Florida State University in a lawsuit brought by a student who accused Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston of raping her in 2012.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.