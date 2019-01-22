Politics

DeSantis appoints education attorney Carlos Muniz to Florida Supreme Court

US Department of Education general counsel once represented FSU in rape case

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has made his third and final Florida Supreme Court appointment.

DeSantis announced Tuesday morning that he has appointed Carlos Muniz, who is general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.

"I wanted somebody with a top-flight intellect, and with Carlos, we have found that justice," DeSantis said.

Muniz represented Florida State University in a lawsuit brought by a student who accused Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston of raping her in 2012.
 

