DeSantis confident Senate hearing on Israel can be held before session ends

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the state Senate hearing for suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to be held before session ends.

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask the Florida Senate to conduct its hearing for suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel before the end of session.

DeSantis, who was in Miami for an announcement, told Local 10 News senior political reporter Michael Putney that he'll speak with Senate President Bill Galvano about expediting the hearing to avoid a special session.

The governor's announcement comes two days after the Florida Supreme Court ruled that DeSantis acted within his authority to suspend Israel.

Citing "neglect of duty and incompetence," DeSantis suspended Israel shortly after taking office in January and appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to the position.

Israel's attorneys argued that the governor's move was an "executive power grab" and that DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority.

"Gov. DeSantis isn't going to decide who the sheriff of Broward will be," Israel told Putney. "The voters of Broward will, and I will run on our record."

Although DeSantis seems confident the hearing will take place before the close of session May 3, Israel intimated otherwise.

"This is about being treated fairly (and) within the parameters of the law," Israel said. "We expect to have time to depose witnesses and present testimony."

