DeSantis to make another 'major announcement' in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Another day, another "major announcement" for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor's office said DeSantis will make a major announcement Tuesday afternoon at the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County in Boca Raton.

DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

It's been a busy first week for the new governor, who has already announced the appointment of two justices to the Florida Supreme Court, issued an executive order to help with Everglades restoration and create an algae task force, pardoned the "Groveland Four" and followed through on a campaign promise to suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of last year's Parkland school shooting.

