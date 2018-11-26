DeSantis, Nunez set to visit Jewish day school in Fort Lauderdale

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez, pictured here during an October appearance in West Palm Beach, will visit a Jewish day school in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Nunez will be visiting a Jewish day school Monday morning in South Florida.

DeSantis and Nunez are scheduled to attend a school roundtable discussion at the Brauser Maimonides Academy in Fort Lauderdale at 11 a.m.

This is the first official stop in South Florida for the Republican running mates since DeSantis defeated his Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, after a statewide recount.

DeSantis, who resigned from Congress to run for governor, has opposed federal education programs, saying education policy should be decided at the local level.

Nunez has a background in higher education, having worked as an adjunct professor and advisor at her alma mater, Florida International University.



