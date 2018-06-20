Eileen Higgins wins Miami-Dade County Commission seat

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Eileen Higgins, also known as "La Gringa," won the Miami-Dade County Commission seat for District 5 in a special run-off election Tuesday against Zoraida Barreiro.

With all of the 60 precincts reporting the votes of 13,943 residents, Higgins won with 53 percent of the votes. Barreiro had about 47 percent of the votes.

Bruno Barreiro, who resigned his seat in March to run in a Republican congressional primary, is 50-year-old Zoraida Barreiro's husband. She also had the support of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Higgins, 53, is a Cornell University grad and marketing executive from Ohio. She will serve the two years remaining in Barreiro's term.

