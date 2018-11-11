Election workers in Broward, Miami-Dade race to meet recount deadline

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Elections workers in Broward and Miami-Dade counties began the recount process Sunday, preparing to review hundreds of thousands of ballots in three key races, including U.S. Senate and Florida governor.

In Lauderhill at the office of the Broward County supervisor of elections, officials started the day "zeroing out" the machines. "Zeroing out" the machines ensures that any ballots tallied from previous elections won’t be counted toward this election.

Early Sunday, a small group of protesters had already gathered outside the elections office.

In Doral at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, officials started the recount Saturday night and have requested extra machines from Nebraska to help with the recount. The extra equipment should arrive on Monday, officials said.

Florida law requires a machine recount when the leading candidate’s margin is 0.5 percentage points or less and a hand recount if it’s 0.25 percent or less.

The deadline for the machine recount is 3 p.m. Thursday. If the margin in any race is 0.25 percent or less after the machine recount, election officials will then move to a hand recount with a deadline of Nov. 18.

Here are the most recent vote tallies:

As of Saturday afternoon, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis had a slight lead against his Democratic rival, Andrew Gillum, of 33,684 votes, a margin of 0.41 percentage points.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott was ahead of Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by 12,562 votes, a margin of 0.15 percentage points.

In the race for Florida agriculture commissioner, Democrat Nikki Fried was leading Republican rival Matt Caldwell by 5,326 votes, a margin of 0.06 percentage points.

President Donald Trump and Scott have charged without evidence that the elections may have been affected by voter fraud in South Florida. State officials have said they are not investigating any cases of voter fraud. State election monitors assigned to Broward and Miami-Dade counties also said they have found no evidence of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, Gillum, who took back his concession in the governor's race Saturday, will appear in Fort Lauderdale Sunday with supporters at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

