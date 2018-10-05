Emily Ratajkowski arrested during 'KavaNO' protest in Washington

WASHINGTON - Emily Ratajkowski tweeted she was among the 300 protesters who were arrested on Thursday in Washington.

The American model and actress born in the United Kingdom marched to the capitol to protest against confirming President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," she tweeted. "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power."

A round of Senate voting is expected Friday, with the final vote likely Saturday.

