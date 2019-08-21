Florida joins system designed to improve voter roll accuracy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will join the Electronic Registration Information Center to ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls.

The move to ERIC is part of DeSantis' effort to enhance the security and reliability of Florida's elections.

Florida will now be able to crosscheck voter register data with 29 other states that already use ERIC to identify duplicate registrations and outdated records from voters who have moved or died.

"We are confident that by improving the accuracy of our voter rolls, we will reduce the potential for voter fraud," DeSantis said.

The new system is expected to be in place for the 2020 elections.

