Florida Senate to decide fate of suspended Sheriff Scott Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate will likely decide the fate of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel by Wednesday.

A special master recommended last month that Israel be reinstated, but the Florida Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 along party lines recommending to uphold Israel's suspension. The full Senate will vote on the matter Wednesday.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January, citing "neglect of duty and incompetence" during two mass shootings -- at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018.

Special Master Dudley Goodlette, a Republican and former state lawmaker, wrote in his 34-page report that DeSantis failed to present any evidence to support the Republican governor's position.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.