Florida Senate votes to uphold decision to remove Sheriff Scott Israel from office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel won't be getting his job back.

The Florida Senate voted Wednesday to uphold Israel's suspension, going against a special master's recommendation to reinstate him.

The vote were 25 in favor of upholding the suspension and 15 against.

A special master recommended last month that Israel be reinstated, but the Florida Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 along party lines recommending to uphold Israel's suspension.

"I am sad to report that politics won the day." said Israel in a statement. "Your vote has been stolen and the results of our 2016 election have been overturned. From 450 miles away, the Governor substituted his judgement for yours and installed his own sheriff in Broward County."

Senators who were not part of the Rules Committee spent time asking questions of Special Master Dudley Goodlette before hearing the recommendation from the Rules Committee.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January, citing "neglect of duty and incompetence" during two mass shootings -- at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018.

Goodlette, a Republican and former state lawmaker, wrote in his 34-page report that DeSantis failed to present any evidence to support the Republican governor's position.

"Had more evidence been offered, you know, my recommendation may have been to remove the suspended sheriff, but based upon the evidence that was presented, I concluded my recommendation was for reinstatement," Goodlette told committee members during Monday's hearing.

But some parents of the Parkland school shooting victims lobbied state senators throughout the week to uphold the suspension.

Israel, who is a Democrat, has called the suspension politically motivated.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to fill Israel's position.

Israel was elected sheriff in 2012 and won re-election in 2016. He and Tony have both said they will run for sheriff in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.