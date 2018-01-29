Gov. Rick Scott speaks with Venezuelan Supreme Court judges exiled by Maduro

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott on Monday pledged to put pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

The governor received an award at Coral Gables City Hall for his work fighting for democracy in Venezuela.

He also got to meet a dozen or so Venezuelan Supreme Court judges, who said they were exiled because Maduro doesn't consider them loyal to his administration.

The judges said their bank accounts were frozen and one even went to jail.

They're now taking refuge in South Florida.

Scott said he’s working to block state funds from benefiting Maduro.

"Last year, I had the opportunity to get my cabinet to agree that the pension plan would not do business with the Maduro regime," Scott said. "This year, we're working with the House and Senate on a bill that would say state agencies wouldn't do any business with the Maduro regime."

Scott said the bill passed the House of Representatives.

He hopes the Senate will take it up by March.



