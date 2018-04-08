Gubernatorial hopeful Putnam puts focus on education

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The race for governor is heating up.

Republican front-runner and Florida's Secretary of Agriculture Adam Putnam appeared on "This Week in South Florida" with Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to share his vision for education and the need for school funding.

"The vast majority of our students are in a traditional public school, and we need to make sure the resources are following those students so that teachers and students have the tools they need to compete in this global economy and win," Putman said.

Putnam is gearing up for what looks like a tough primary against U.S. Rep. Ron Desantis, who has the support of President Donald Trump, and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who is expected to enter fray.

If he wins, he’ll face the winner of the crowded Democratic primary. Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee, Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine are among the candidates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.