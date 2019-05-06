Hearing on fate of suspended Broward County sheriff set for June

A Florida Senate hearing to determine the fate of suspended Sheriff Scott Israel is set to begin June 18.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate will reconvene next month to make a final determination on whether suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should keep his job.

Dudley Goodlette, special master appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, to preside over Israel's appeal of his suspension, set aside three days in June to hear testimony on the matter.

The hearing is scheduled to begin June 18 and continue through June 20, as needed.

Citing "neglect of duty and incompetence," Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel, who is a Democrat, shortly after taking office in January and appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to the position.

Israel's attorneys argued that the Republican governor's move was an "executive power grab" and that DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled that DeSantis acted within his authority to suspend Israel.

DeSantis told Local 10 News last month that he wanted the Senate to hold the hearing before the end of session, which concluded Friday, but Israel said his legal team needed more time to prepare.

Dudlette is a former Republican lawmaker who served in the Florida House from 1999 to 2007.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.