WATCH LIVE: Fiona Hill to warn of more Russian interference

WASHINGTON - A former White House national security adviser testifying before a House committee in an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump says that Russia and its proxies have geared up for 2020 election interference.

In prepared testimony, Fiona Hill cautioned against getting sidetracked by other narratives on election interference, as Republican members of the committee continue to push a debunked theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Hill will tell lawmakers: "We are running out of time to stop them."

The House committee is looking at whether Trump wrongly conditioned critical military aid for Ukraine on a public statement by their new president to look into the son of Trump's potential Democratic rival Joe Biden and his ties to a Ukrainian gas company, as well as the 2016 elections.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.