How does the government shutdown affect South Florida?

MIAMI - The federal government shut down just after midnight Friday after Congress could not agree on how to fund government. Although most essential services will continue, South Florida will still feel the effects of the shutdown. Here's how:

National Parks

All National Parks will be closed because of the shutdown. However, the Trump administration said individual parks will "try to allow limited access wherever possible." When the government shut down in 2013, park service employees blocked access to several locations including the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters Friday said his department was trying work out a plan to keep the parks open without rangers or other staff on site. However, Zinke and park officials were unclear on how that would be carried out.

Everglades National Park: The park is still accessible, but not staffed. No visitor centers are open and many restrooms are closed. However, many businesses that operate inside the park such as concession stands, bike rentals and airboat tours are operating. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Service has been suspended.

Biscayne National Park: Accessible but not staffed.

Dry Tortugas National Park: Accessible but not staffed.

Big Cypress National Preserve: Accessible but not staffed.

Social Security and food stamps

All services will continue including payments for Social Security, Medicare and disability. Benefits for unemployment insurance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, will also continue. However, new applications for these service will be delayed until the shutdown ends.

Postal service

Mail will continued to be delivered in South Florida and across the country. The United States Postal Service is independent of the federal government.

Air travel

Federal employees who work at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents, will continue to report to work. However, most employees will not be able to work overtime, which could cause delays.

"The anticipated inability to use federal overtime pay for desired staffing levels could cause wait times during peak periods to increase," Karla Cobreiro, a spokeswoman for Miami International Airports said.

However, Cobreiro said U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the airport will be able to work overtime during the shutdown. Miami-Dade County is one of five locations nationwide with enhanced CBP services, which allows for overtime pay during shutdowns.

Hurricane relief

Some long-term federal responses to natural disasters such as hurricanes Irma and Maria will stop and will not resume until the shutdown is over.

U.S. Coast Guard

As part of the military, the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to operate during the shutdown. The Coast Guard frequently assists boaters and local law enforcement in Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

Amtrak

Normal service will continue during a "short-term" shutdown, a spokesperson for the rail service said.

