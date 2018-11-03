It's Trump vs. Jimmy Buffett as Florida enters campaign push

Both singer Jimmy Buffet (left) and President Donald Trump (right) will be on the campaign trail in Florida Saturday.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - It will be President Donald Trump vs. Margaritaville ruler Jimmy Buffett as the Florida Senate and gubernatorial races hit the final weekend of campaigning.

Trump will appear Saturday in Pensacola with Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for the Senate, and former Congressman Ron DeSantis, who is trying to replace Scott.

Meanwhile in West Palm Beach, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson will appear at a free concert with laid back singer Buffett. The party’s gubernatorial candidate, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, had been scheduled to attend but left the campaign trail Friday to return to his city following a fatal shooting at a yoga studio.

Trump campaigned for Scott and DeSantis on Wednesday near Fort Myers as both races appear tight heading into Tuesday’s election.

Buffett lives in Palm Beach and is involved in numerous environmental causes.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.