Joe Biden for president? 'Frank thinks his brother's going to run'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Count Frank Biden among those who believe his brother will run for president in 2020.

"You can say that 'Frank thinks his brother's going to run,'" Frank Biden told the Palm Beach Post.

The Delray Beach resident is the younger brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, who opted out of the 2016 race after the death of his son, Beau Biden.

"Now, he could surprise me," Frank Biden told the newspaper. "But I know the family's behind him 100 percent."

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has already said she's considering a presidential run in 2020.

Joe Biden, 76, was a longtime senator from Delaware before becoming former President Barack Obama's running mate in 2008. The two-term vice president announced his decision not to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in October 2015, but he later said he regretted not running after President Donald Trump was elected.

