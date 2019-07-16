Judge blocks Roger Stone from using social media

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant for President Donald Trump, leaves a federal courthouse after he was found in violation of a court-issued gag order, July 16, 2019, in Washington.

A federal judge has banned Roger Stone, the longtime confidant to President Donald Trump, from using social media after finding him in violation of a court-issued gag order Tuesday.

In doing so, U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Stone not to "post or communicate on Instagram Twitter or Facebook in any way or any subject."

"It seems as if once again I am wrestling with behavior that has to do more with middle school than a court of law," Jackson said Tuesday. "Whether the problem is that you can't follow simple orders or you won't, I need to help you out."

Stone, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, faces seven federal charges, including five counts of making false statements, one count of obstructing an official proceeding and one count of witness tampering. The case is part of Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment against Stone alleges that the 66-year-old was the middle man between Trump's presidential campaign and WikiLeaks, which had damaging information on Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Stone has pleaded not guilty.

