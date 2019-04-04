Judge rules DeSantis within his authority to suspend Israel

A Broward County judge has ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order to suspend Sheriff Scott Israel met the "minimum judicial threshold."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge has ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis was within his authority to suspend Sheriff Scott Israel.

Broward County Judge David A. Haimes ruled Thursday that the court's role isn't "to assess the merits of the allegations" but to "determine whether such allegations meet the minimum judicial threshold."

Haimes said the Republican governor's Jan. 11 executive order to suspend Israel, who is a Democrat, lists specific grounds -- "neglect of duty and incompetence" -- that meet the "jurisdictional threshold" set forth in the Florida Constitution.

DeSantis cited Israel's handling of last year's Parkland school shooting and 2017's mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in his executive order.

Israel was elected sheriff in 2012. DeSantis appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to replace the two-term sheriff, who is trying to get his job back.

The ruling clears the way for a Florida Senate hearing on Israel's suspension.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.