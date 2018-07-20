Lawyer recorded Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model, report says

NEW YORK - Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Trump, recorded conversations before the 2016 elections that include the then-candidate discussing payments to a Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump.

The New York Times reports the FBI discovered the recordings during a raid of Cohen's office as part of an investigation into the lawyer paying women on Trump's behalf.

Former New York City mayor and now Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the recordings to the New York Times, but said the conversations show the president did nothing wrong.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani said.

Karen McDougal has previously claimed to have begun a year-long affair with Trump after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son in 2006.

