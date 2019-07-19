Man threatens to kill U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, report says

Scott Olson / Getty Images

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, was the target of death threats made by a Pentagon contractor, the Daily Beast reports.

Darryl Albert Varnum has been charged with threatening to kill a member of Congress due to threats sent after he became upset over the introduction of a bill requiring public schools to vaccinate children.

The criminal complaint filed against Varnum in U.S. District Court transcribes a voicemail left to "congressperson #1" on June 28.

"I[m gonna kill your a__ if you do that bill. I swear," Varnum is heard in the voicemail. "I will f___ing come down and kill your f___ing a__. And you're a congressperson. That's fine. I hope the f___ing FBI, CIA and everybody else hears this sh__."

While the complaint does not name Wilson as the target, the Daily Beast was able to verify Varnum's voicemail was left for the longtime South Florida congresswoman.

"This is the United States of America, b____. Get the f___ out," the voicemail continued. "I'll tell you what, I'll come down to Miami, b____. I'll f___ you up. Like the Cubans don't even know.”

The Vaccinate All Children Act was introduced by Wilson and would require all public schools to vaccinate students in order to receive federal funding.

Varnum is an employee of Sealing Technology and is a cybersecurity contractor in the Pentagon.

