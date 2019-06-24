Miami prepares to host long list of Democratic presidential candidates

MIAMI - Final preparations are underway at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County ahead of ta two-day 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate.

The highly anticipated debate will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights to accommodate the growing field of rivals. Ten candidates will debate each night.

Wednesday night's debate will feature Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to name a few.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will debate Thursday night, alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Some of the candidates have already arrived in South Florida. Former U.S. House and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who will debate Wednesday, arrived in Miami last weekend. He touched upon Iran and immigration, fired up over President Donald Trump's call for mass deportations.

"He said over Twitter that he called off a strike on Iran 10 minutes before it was supposed to happen … and at the last minute he calls off ICE raids across the country," Castro said. "This is bull----. This is his bull---- politics."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has made defeating climate change a cornerstone of his campaign, toured Everglades Holiday Park on Monday.

"Our very survival depends on our ability to transition off of fossil fuels," Inslee told reporters.

O'Rourke and Warren will host their own respective town hall forums Tuesday, while Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Florida mobilizing support for Trump.

