Michelle Obama bringing book tour to Sunrise

Free from the constraints she might have felt while living in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama is getting personal, opening herself up to the world in bold ways in her memoir, "Becoming."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Michelle Obama is coming to South Florida.

The former first lady will make a stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise next year as part of her tour to promote her best-selling book "Becoming."

Obama's lone Florida appearance will be May 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., but a presale will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday for anyone who registers through Ticketmaster's verified fan platform.

Prices range from $29.50 to $179.50.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.