Michelle Obama bringing book tour to Sunrise

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Michelle Obama is coming to South Florida.
The former first lady will make a stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise next year as part of her tour to promote her best-selling book "Becoming."
Obama's lone Florida appearance will be May 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m., but a presale will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday for anyone who registers through Ticketmaster's verified fan platform.
Prices range from $29.50 to $179.50.
