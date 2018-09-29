Michelle Obama headlines voting rally at University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Wearing blue jeans and a When We All Vote T-shirt, former first lady Michelle Obama told a large crowd on Friday night at the University of Miami's Watsco center in Coral Gables to get ready to vote in November.

"You wouldn't give your crazy uncle the power to post a picture to your Instagram feed, so why would you give a stranger the power to make far more important decisions in your life?

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key joined Michelle Obama, who also said elections can often be decided by just a handful of votes. She said she is not telling anyone who to vote for -- just vote.

"No body can say that their vote doesn't matter," she said. "If they are saying that, they just don't understand the numbers."

Kelly Rowland performed during the When We all Vote, a nonpartisan organization.



