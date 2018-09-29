Michelle Obama headlines voting rally at University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Wearing blue jeans and a When We All Vote T-shirt, former first lady Michelle Obama told a large crowd on Friday night at the University of Miami's Watsco center in Coral Gables to get ready to vote in November.
"You wouldn't give your crazy uncle the power to post a picture to your Instagram feed, so why would you give a stranger the power to make far more important decisions in your life?
Comedian Keegan-Michael Key joined Michelle Obama, who also said elections can often be decided by just a handful of votes. She said she is not telling anyone who to vote for -- just vote.
"No body can say that their vote doesn't matter," she said. "If they are saying that, they just don't understand the numbers."
Kelly Rowland performed during the When We all Vote, a nonpartisan organization.
So awesome to see Michelle Obama and so many other wonderful speakers at school today! If you haven’t registered to vote yet what are you waiting for? Text WEALLVOTE to 97779 to get your name in the books. Deadline in Florida is 10/9, deadline to register online or for vote by mail in California is 10/22. You can register to vote in person up until Election Day 11/6. Don’t wait until it’s too late! #whenweallvote #michelleobama
Today, while Washington continues the process of confirming a Supreme Court Justice who stands accused of sexual assault, 10,000 young women (mostly African American and Latina and all under 18) gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate our gender, to support each other, and to plan for their future as active voters in every election, from local to federal. It’s been a damn emotional few days for most of this country, but I can’t stress enough how much positivity and passion and hope fuels this young generation. We talk a big game, but these young women are out there changing the country already. Thanks for having me @girls_build and @whenweallvote and to the amazing women I worked with today including @shondarhimes @delaneytarr @kyrahjayne_ @rhyonbrown and @daya, I am forever in awe of you. ❤️ #GirlsBuild #WhenWeAllVote
