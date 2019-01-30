New law aims to prohibit U.S. tear gas sales to Venezuela

MIAMI - A group of lawmakers wants to prevent U.S. companies from selling riot gear and tear gas to the Venezuelan government.

Representatives Donna Shalala, Mario Díaz-Balart, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Albio Sires, Jennifer González Colón, Darren Soto, Stephanie Murphy and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell introduced a bill adding the restrictions on Wednesday.

"No American should – knowingly or unknowingly – be complicit in providing Maduro’s regime tools to continue his oppression," Rep. Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement.

The Venezuela Arms Restriction Act builds on what President Donald Trump's administration has done to further isolate Nicolas Maduro.





