No child should feel unsafe at school, Trump says after Parkland shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump quickly condemned the fatal shooting at a Broward County high school that left at least 14 people wounded Wednesday.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting," Trump said. "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

Trump has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and offered federal assistance if needed.

The Broward County Sheriff Office said deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Wednesday's violence is reportedly the 19th school shooting so far in 2018.

"Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen also spoke with Gov. Scott as well as state and local officials. She has briefed the president on those conversations. The governor, the secretary and other administration officials will continue to keep the president updated," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Scott said he was traveling to Broward County to receive information from local law enforcement.

Scott said he was also in contact school officials.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates," Scott said.

Sen. Marco Rubio urged caution as reports about the shooting flooded in via news broadcasts and social media.

"Important for all to avoid unverified information," he said. "Today is that terrible day you pray never comes."

Sen. Bill Nelson said he was monitoring the situation with reports from the Broward County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

"Our worst fears are being realized. It looks like it’s a number of fatalities," Nelson said. "Praying for all those students, families and school members affected at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.