Puerto Rico governor announces resignation on Facebook

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - After Puerto Rican legislators threatened to impeach Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, he announced his resignation just before midnight on Facebook Live saying that it will be effective Aug. 2.

Rosselló, who was elected in 2016, also resigned from his position as president of the New Progressive Party on Sunday. He will not be seeking relection.

"The demands have been overwhelming," Rosselló said in Spanish. "I have received them with highest degree of humility."

Wanda Vázquez, the justice secretary who defended Rosselló, will take over during the transitionary period. She worked for Puerto Rico's department of housing in the 1980s and spent about two decades as district attorney. The election will be in 2020.

There was joy early Thursday morning in the streets around the governor's mansion in Old San Juan. The announcement did not appease the large crowds. They say they want to clean house.

There was dancing and "Olé, Olé, Olé" celebratory chants. For a moment, thousands chanted in unison: "The people united will never be defeated."

During the last two weeks, the "#RickyRenuncia" protest has been relentless and mostly peaceful. There were candle-light vigils, marches, a strike on a main highway and rainbow flags to represent the LBTQ community. Ricky Martin, Calle 12's Residente and the trap artist known as Bad Bunny were among the many celebrities who joined the historic effort.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin holds a Puerto Rico flag as he participates in a protest demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for…

There is an investigation pending. A judge issued search warrants for the mobile phones of the officials whose messages were leaked July 13 by the Puerto Rico Center for Investigative Journalism.

The 889-pages of private discussions included mentions of government contracts and insensitive references about the victims of 2017 Hurricane Maria.

The protesters were also angry about the misogynistic, homophobic, fatphobic and sexist commentary. There were threats of political repression. There was a discussion about a plot to destabilize the University of Puerto Rico, and Rosselló even referred to a woman as a "whore."

The outrage over the messages also prompted the resignations of Rosselló's chief of staff Ricardo Llerandi, former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín, who should have assumed the governorship, and former chief financial officer Christian Sobrino.

The messages were published just days after the FBI arrested two of his cabinet members on accusations of public corruption in a case involving $15.5 million in federal funds.

Julia Keleher, the former secretary of the department of education, and Angela Avila-Marrero, the former Health Insurance Administration secretary, were accused of directing the federal funds in contracts to favored businesses.

The corruption cases came as Puerto Ricans were struggling with a recession and recovering from Hurricane Maria. Officials were dealing with a $70 billion in debt. The economic crisis prompted more than 1.2 million Puerto Ricans to move to Florida.

