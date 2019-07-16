Puerto Rico governor says he's not going anywhere following controversial texts

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. - In a press conference Tuesday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he's not going anywhere.

Thousands on the island are protesting, demanding he resigns following the leak of a private chat group between the governor, members of his cabinet and associates that were exposed by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Reporting.

Some Puerto Ricans also protested Tuesday in Miami.

The chat is filled with profane, homophobic and sexist messages.

One of them even appeared to make a death threat against the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Puerto Rico's CFO texted the governor: "I'm salivating to shoot her up."

Rosselló responded: "You'd be doing me a favor."

Another text targeted Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin.

The CFO texted: "Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin."

The text exchange included an expletive referring to Martin having sex with men.

"He (expletive) men because women don't measure up," the text read.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, said this is the last thing the island needs as it is still struggling to rebuild more than a year after Hurricane Maria.

"They don't need corruption," Scott said. "They don't need politicians that are sending texts that are indecent about women."

