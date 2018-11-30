Scott suspends Broward supervisor of elections

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott suspended the Broward supervisor of elections on Friday accusing her of misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

In a statement, Scott said laws were broken during Brenda Snipes' term "including posting election results before polls closed and authorizing the improper destruction of ballots."

During the midterm elections delay, President Donald Trump called for her firing. Snipes had already announced her resignation.

Scott also appointed Peter Antonacci, the president of Enterprise Florida and the former executive director of the South Florida Water Management District, as her replacement.

Antonacci, who grew up in Hialeah, graduated from Miami Dade College, and earned urban planning and legal degrees from Florida State University and FSU law school.

