South Florida lawmaker Emily Slosberg avoids prosecution on misdemeanor charges

State Rep. Emily Slosberg will pay restitution and complete community service hours to avoid prosecution.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida lawmaker will avoid prosecution on two misdemeanor charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, has agreed to pay $500 in restitution and complete 25 hours of community service.

Palm Beach County Judge Robert Panse approved the deferred prosecution agreement Tuesday.

According to a Boca Raton police report, Slosberg hired a locksmith in January to swap out the front door locks of the home she had sold a month earlier.

Palm Beach County property records show Slosberg sold the house to William Herrera and Diosaida Roman in December.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis first shed light on the investigation after issuing a Feb. 8 executive order.

In the order, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told the governor that "his office has a close working relationship" with Slosberg and asked DeSantis to assign the case to another state attorney "to avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety."

Aronberg, a Democrat, is a former state senator and Florida's one-time "drug czar."

DeSantis assigned the case to Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz.

Slosberg was first elected to the Florida House in 2016, holding the seat previously occupied by her father, Irv Slosberg.

Attempts to contact Slosberg for comment were unsuccessful.

