South Florida lawmakers speak about government shutdown's impact for federal employees

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - As the government shutdown continues, South Florida Democrats are speaking about the impact to federal employees in the Sunshine State.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., joined two federal employees Tuesday to speak to reporters Tuesday ahead of the president's address.

Furloughed employees are expected to miss their first paycheck this week.

This includes local employees at South Florida airports, national parks, Border Patrol and social service agencies.

"The real impact of this temper tantrum is that 800,000 families sat down around the dinner table not knowing when they will get paid again," Wasserman Schultz said.

"I am supposed to get paid this weekend," U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development employee Peggy Johannsen said. "I know I won't. In the meantime, bills keep piling up, including unexpected bills."

When asked about calls for Congress not to take a paycheck, Wasserman Schultz answered that that talk is a distraction to the issue and that they are working to get this deal done every day.

The president is set to address the nation about the shutdown at 9 p.m.





