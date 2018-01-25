Statements from Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, attorney after arrest

Below is a statement from Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Taylor after her arrest Thursday on felony charges:

"Friends and Colleagues:

As many of you know, I have served our city of Hallandale Beach for over 18 years. I love being a public servant and have always been committed to the betterment of our community.

I have dedicated my time and energy to focus on performing all of my duties with utmost integrity.

This note is to inform you that the Broward County state attorney's office has decided to charge me with allegations of campaign finance violations.

I can assure you that I will vigorously fight these allegations in court.

I am thankful to be blessed with an amazing family who supports me, and people like you that know I care deeply for Hallandale Beach, a place I have called home for over 26 years."

Below is a statement from Cooper's attorney, Larry Davis, after his client's arrest:

"Mayor Cooper has devoted herself to public service and the city of Hallandale Beach for the past two decades.

We're extremely disappointed that the Broward County state attorney's office is relying upon Alan Koslow, a disgraced and disbarred convicted felon, as the centerpiece of its case of alleged campaign finance violations.

We look forward to our day in court and Mayor Cooper's vindication."

