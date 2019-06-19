Trump scheduled to attend fundraiser at his Doral resort

DORAL, Fla. - Fresh off formally announcing his bid for re-election, President Donald Trump spent Wednesday in South Florida to attend a Republican fundraiser at his Doral golf resort.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport late Tuesday night after telling a crowd of supporters in Orlando that he intends to seek re-election in 2020, vowing mass deportations and attacking his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

A presidential motorcade pulled into Trump National Doral, where a $100,000 per plate luncheon is scheduled to be held.

For $100,000, guests are treated to a photo and lunch with the president. Guests can spend an additional $150,000 to participate in a roundtable discussion with Trump.

Trump, who is a frequent visitor to his Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, is making his first trip to the Doral resort that bears his name since taking office.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Miami one day earlier, touring a U.S. Navy hospital ship ahead of its five-month mission to help Latin American countries struggling to absorb migrants from crisis-plagued Venezuela.

