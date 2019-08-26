Trump considering Doral as location for 2020 G7 summit

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the G7 summit in France.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - President Donald Trump said Monday he is considering hosting the next G7 summit in Doral.

Trump told reporters he hasn't made a final decision on where to host the summit in 2020, but he hinted at a location in Doral, where the president has a golf resort.

"It's a great place," Trump told reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in France. "It's got tremendous acreage, many hundreds of acres, so we can handle whatever happens."

Although Trump didn't mention a specific location, the Washington Post reported in June that the president suggested Trump National Doral as a site for next year's meeting.

Trump touted the site's location to Miami International Airport.

"We haven't found anything that could even come close to competing with it," Trump said.

