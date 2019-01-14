US Rep. Alcee Hastings diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hastings says he has pancreatic cancer but plans to remain in office as he fights the disease.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A South Florida congressman has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., announced Monday that he is undergoing cancer treatment at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"I was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and in the midst of this traumatizing news, I found myself wondering not only if I would survive this disease, but also if it would impact my ability to perform my duties," Hastings said in a statement. "Now that I have begun treatment, I feel hopeful about survival and about my ability to continue serving my constituents of Florida's 20th congressional district and the nation."

Hastings' district encompasses portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties. He was first elected to Congress in 1992.

"I have been convinced that this is a battle worth fighting, and my life is defined by fighting battles worth fighting," Hastings said. "Should it become clear that this cancer which has invaded my body cannot be defeated, I will tell you so."

