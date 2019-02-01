Vice President Mike Pence to meet with Venezuelans in Doral

DORAL, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with exiles from Venezuela in South Florida as President Donald Trump's administration continues to challenge Nicolas Maduro's claim to the presidency.

Pence is scheduled to speak Friday at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center.

The White House said Pence will be talking with community leaders, political prisoners and former elected officials who have fled the South American country due to political persection.

Pence is scheduled to arrive in Miami later Friday morning.

The visit takes place on the same weekend that Trump is expected to return to his Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach.

