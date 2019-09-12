WATCH IT LIVE: Democratic candidates arrive on stage

The top 10 highest polling candidates, who are vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, are going head to head during a debate Thursday night.
ABC News and Univision are hosting the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still includes 20 candidates.
Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos, ABC News Anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir and ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis are moderating the debate.
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
