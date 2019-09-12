Politics

WATCH IT LIVE: Democratic candidates arrive on stage

Debate begins at 8 p.m.

The top 10 highest polling candidates, who are vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, are going head to head during a debate Thursday night.

ABC News and Univision are hosting the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still includes 20 candidates.

Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos, ABC News Anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir and ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis are moderating the debate.

 

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  • South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

