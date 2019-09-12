WATCH IT LIVE: Democratic candidates arrive on stage

The top 10 highest polling candidates, who are vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, are going head to head during a debate Thursday night.

ABC News and Univision are hosting the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still includes 20 candidates.

Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos, ABC News Anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir and ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis are moderating the debate.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

