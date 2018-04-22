Pompano Beach community mourns death of beloved bar owner

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - People gathered Sunday to remember Sherry Palmer with spiritual songs and comforting words.

Palmer and her husband, Patrick, co-owned the Chit-Chats bar on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The business is now temporarily closed after she was found dead inside her home on Wednesday.

A sign in front of the bar says it is closed to allow employees time to grieve. Bar workers grew concerned after noticing the couple hadn’t shown up to work in days, so they called the Broward Sheriff's Office ans asked that officers perform a welfare check.

“When our deputies arrived, they found blood in the home and they found the male with injuries to his arms. He was taken to a hospital where he is right now," said Gina Carter of the Sheriff's Office.

Patrick Palmer was unconscious but alive. Detectives found Sherry’s body and have since ruled her death a homicide.

"It baffles our mind, the way that God works, but our God is a forgiving God," said one churchgoer.

On Sunday, a dedicated prayer service was held outside a nearby bar called Mickey's to honor the life of the 63-year-old vibrant woman who was so beloved in the Pompano Beach community.

