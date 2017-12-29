Prankster's real proposal at Santa's Enchanted Forest goes viral

MIAMI - A soon-to-be Mrs. Chelsea Morley continues watching a video of her engagement gone viral in disbelief.

The proposal, which was made on Christmas Eve night during a visit to Miami's Santa's Enchanted Forest, is one she said she will never forget.

Her now fiancé, Chris Morley, is a prankster known for getting on one knee, so Chelsea was convinced this time was no different.

"Him being a prankster, I thought he was playing, but when I like looked into his eyes, like, you could tell it was watering up," she said.

Chris Morley said it was the longest two minutes of his life.

"I was kind of getting nervous," he said. "I was like, 'OK, I know where my heart stands; where do you stand?'"

Chelsea said she finally realized it was no prank.

"I looked at the camera and, like, my mom and best friend (said), 'Chelsea, it was real,' and he was real, and this was a real situation, you know," she said.

Besides wedding planning in the new year, Chelsea said she also plans to pursue a career in communications. Chris, who plays college football at the University of Memphis, is training for pro-day next year.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.