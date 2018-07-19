Protesters appear before judge a day after blocking intersection near ICE facility

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Some protesters went before a judge Thursday, a day after being arrested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Miramar.

Most of the 17 protesters who were arrested have since bailed out of jail.

Authorities said the arrests came after the protesters, who are against the Trump administration's immigration policies and are calling for ICE to be abolished, blocked the intersection at Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue for much of the day.

Sky 10 was above the scene around noon Wednesday as a couple of vehicles were forced to make U-turns at the intersection as protesters held hands throughout the roadway.

Police later set up a command center just up the street, along with the Broward Sheriff's Office and Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Authorities said they warned protesters over a loud speaker to get out of the street before they started arresting people. The protesters face charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing roadway.

No was hurt during the protest, said Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department.



