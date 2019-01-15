Retired teacher remains hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Miami Lakes, was undergoing her third surgery Tuesday, according to relatives.
Natalie Farber, 75, who was also a tennis coach, suffered several broken bones during the crash Saturday, according to Frank Farber, her ex-husband.
Miami-Dade Police Department officers said the Miami Lakes resident was crossing the intersection of Bedlington Road and Fairway Drive about 2 p.m. when a driver struck her.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Farber to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call them at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
