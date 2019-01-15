Retired teacher remains hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - A retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Miami Lakes, was undergoing her third surgery Tuesday, according to relatives.

Natalie Farber, 75, who was also a tennis coach, suffered several broken bones during the crash Saturday, according to Frank Farber, her ex-husband.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers said the Miami Lakes resident was crossing the intersection of Bedlington Road and Fairway Drive about 2 p.m. when a driver struck her.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Farber to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call them at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN WITH CRITICAL INJURIES that occurred on 1/12/19 in the area of Fairway Drive and Bedlington Road. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/A6eBbXoUeB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 14, 2019

