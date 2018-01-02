Several boats charred after explosion on boat docked on Miami River

MIAMI - A boat explosion was reported Tuesday on the Miami River, authorities said.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said crews responded to the explosion in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney was at the scene as heavy smoke could be seen coming from the boat. People watched the incident unfold from nearby boats.

Forney said at least four boats were left charred following the explosion on the boat, which was one of many docked on the Miami River.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or whether anyone was injured.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.