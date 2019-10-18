Share your pub sub love with new Publix gear

MIAMI - If simply ordering a Pub Sub doesn't quite express your full love for the delicious deli sandwiches, Publix is now offering a better way to let the world know how you feel.

The supermarket chain has put out a full line of fun merchandise to wear out and show your joy.

The "Fresh Goods" line includes t-shirts highlighting the delightful chicken tender sub, along with "Just Dreaming About BOGO" pillows and a "Pub Sub Sack" fanny pack. There's also stylish pajama pants and so much more.

CLICK HERE to pick up a shirt for yourself, or for the special someone in your life who loves a pub sub just as much as you.

