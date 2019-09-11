South Florida first responders honor lives lost in 9/11 terrorist attacks

MIAMI - A moving ceremony was held Wednesday morning in front of Miami City Hall as dozens of first responders gathered to pay tribute to the lives lost 18 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"That moment was not the defining moment. The defining moment was the way our country rallied behind those who were lost and the victims," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Members of the city's police and fire departments were among those who attended Wednesday's ceremony.

"It's also an opportunity for us to extol the virtues of our first responders, our heroes. Those that run towards the danger," Suarez said.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence and a special radio transmission honoring the fallen heroes, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight paramedics.

It was a similar scene in Broward County as officials gathered in front of the 9/11 memorial at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

During the ceremony, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony reminded the crowd about the spirit of unity that emerged after the attack.

"So my challenge to you is to not remember 9/11 for the sake of the tragedy. But remember what it did to bond us as a country and use that approach every single day," Tony said.



