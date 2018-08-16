South Florida lawmakers create legislation to make 3-D printed gun codes, plans illegal

SUNRISE, Fla. - South Florida leaders held a forum Thursday about the dangers and controversial creation of 3-D printed guns -- something a federal judge issued a nationwide injunction to stop releasing.

But not everyone agrees they are so dangerous.

Some of the plans for 3-D guns are already online, and Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, 14, was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, called this the most important story in the country right now.

"On February 14th, I sent my children to school -- on Valentine's Day. My son, Jesse, came home. My daughter, Jaime, was murdered at school," Guttenberg said.

Guttenberg joined Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch at a press conference Thursday, highlighting what they called the dangers of 3-D printed guns.

"Anybody who tells you this isn't a big deal, they have an agenda, OK? And it is a big deal, and we need to stop this," Guttenberg said.

The discussion comes in response to an ongoing battle about the right to publish open-source code that would make it possible to automatically 3-D print firearms.

There are already laws in existence about weapons that are undetectable, but Deutch and Wasserman Schultz said they have come up with legislation that would make the codes and plans themselves illegal, as well.

"Having internet access should not mean you have access immediately to assault weapons," Wasserman Schultz said.

"We cannot guarantee our children's safety if anyone with a plastic 3-D printed gun is able to walk through metal detectors anywhere in this country," Deutch said.

The other side of the 3-D printed gun argument is all about the First Amendment and the right to publish those codes online falling under it.

But opponents said this is more about preventing a disaster than blocking free speech.

Wasserman Schultz and Deutch hope they can get bipartisan support on the legislation.





