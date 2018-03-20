Empire State Building-sized asteroid could hit Earth... in 2135

MIAMI - Just to be safe, it may be time to start dusting off your asteroid survival plan.

An asteroid the size of the Empire State Building has a chance of colliding with Earth... in 2135.

Sept. 22, 2135, to be exact.

With a 1 in 2,700 chance of hitting the planet, asteroid Bennu could cause considerable damage, but is not big enough to destroy all life on the planet, according to the Washington Post.

However, NASA is reportedly working on a plan that would theoretically send a nine-ton "bulk impactor" to push Bennu out of Earth's orbit.

It's like Armageddon without Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck. And yes, it's still theoretical.

“We’re doing these design studies to prepare ourselves, so if we do find a threatening object, we’re better prepared to deal with it,” NASA aerospace engineer Brent W. Barbee told the Post.

